CA Yunus: Trials of Hasina, her cronies a top priority for interim govt

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said the trials of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her cronies are a top priority for his government.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“Despite facing trial, she continues to make incendiary and destabilizing remarks,” Prof Yunus said, adding that the interim government had sought her extradition to face justice.

He emphasized that the trials were being conducted in accordance with international legal standards.

During their discussion, the two leaders also addressed a wide range of issues, including the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh, United Nations reform, the Rohingya crisis, the Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh’s bid to join Asean, and the country’s efforts to access hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan.

Yunus expressed gratitude to the international community for its support since the interim government assumed office in August last year. “International support for our government over the past 14 months has been overwhelming,” he said. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding free, fair, and credible elections in February, allowing Bangladesh’s 126 million voters to cast their ballots peacefully.

The chief adviser also highlighted ongoing political and institutional reforms, noting that political parties are expected to sign the July Charter, a framework for deeper political reform. When President Stubb asked about Bangladesh’s foreign policy, Prof Yunus said the country is working to revive Saarc and actively pursuing Asean membership. “We envision Bangladesh as a key bridge between Saarc and Asean. Our application for a Sectoral Dialogue Partnership with Asean is a step toward eventual full membership,” he said.

Both leaders discussed the protracted Rohingya crisis and stressed the importance of increased international support for over one million refugees hosted in Bangladesh. They also addressed regional connectivity, highlighting Bangladesh’s role in providing landlocked Nepal, Bhutan, and India’s northeastern states access to the Chattogram Port. “This initiative will significantly accelerate economic growth across the region,” Prof Yunus said.

Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed were also present at the meeting.