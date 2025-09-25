Thursday, September 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Govt, partners pledge stronger coordination to tackle climate-driven health risks

Dengue cases worldwide have surged nearly 30-fold in the past 24 years, WHO reports

Government ministries and development partners pledge stronger coordination to tackle climate-related health risks, including dengue, malaria, and waterborne diseases, during a stakeholder consultation on mainstreaming climate change and health in national policy at the Brac Centre Auditorium on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 07:47 PM

Government ministries and development partners have pledged closer coordination to address rising health risks linked to climate change, including dengue, malaria, and waterborne diseases, at a stakeholder consultation held Thursday at the Brac Centre Auditorium.

The inter-ministerial meeting, co-led by the National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP) and Brac’s Health Program, focused on mainstreaming climate change and health into national policy.

“Climate affects health through multiple pathways, and focusing on a single aspect is insufficient,” said Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, chairperson of Brac, who chaired the event. He highlighted unintended consequences, such as water reservoirs introduced in salinity-prone areas to support women’s health inadvertently becoming mosquito breeding grounds, stressing the need for a holistic approach.

Dr Md Akramul Islam, senior director at Brac, noted that climate change is contributing to a range of health issues—from waterborne diseases in saline areas to heat-related illnesses and skin conditions—and emphasized the importance of coordinated action by stakeholders, especially local authorities.

KAM Morshed, senior director at Brac, highlighted that projects like the Climate Change and Health Project aim to improve cohesion and coordination, which are crucial for cost-effective health interventions. Md Momenul Islam, director at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, stressed that early warning systems for climate shocks are only effective when paired with timely action and community support.

Kevin Luthi, senior program officer from The Global Fund, called for improved data governance and resource mobilization to strengthen the overall response.

Since January 2025, the Climate Change and Health Project has operated across 28 climate-vulnerable districts and six city corporations, conducting 602 dengue-prevention campaigns and training 2,287 health workers to enhance local capacity for disease prevention and climate-resilient health responses.

The consultation also featured a roundtable discussion emphasizing the urgent need to integrate climate change into national policies and strengthen coordinated frameworks for an effective climate-health response. Brac has been collaborating with the government on TB control since 2004 and malaria control since 2007 and now implements this climate-focused initiative under the supervision of NMEP and the Communicable Disease Control unit of DGHS.

Topics:

Climate ChangeBracDengue
Read More

Dengue: One dies, 632 hospitalized in 24hrs

Innovation Challenge 2025: Youth tackles community concerns in Cox's Bazar

Health officials report 1 death, 664 fresh cases of dengue cases overnight

UNDP, DNCC launch data-driven dengue dashboard

382 more hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs

248 new dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Latest News

40-year-old dies after robbers render him unconscious at Jatrabari

Power shortage in Dhaka hits nearly 500MW following grid failure

Tk 189.8cr embezzlement: Ex-Agrani Bank MD, Nurjahan Group officials sued

'Moha Jadu' Habib Wahid debuts on Coke Studio Bangla with cross-cultural fusion

Study: 78% loans only given in Dhaka, Chittagong

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x