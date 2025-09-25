Govt, partners pledge stronger coordination to tackle climate-driven health risks

Government ministries and development partners have pledged closer coordination to address rising health risks linked to climate change, including dengue, malaria, and waterborne diseases, at a stakeholder consultation held Thursday at the Brac Centre Auditorium.

The inter-ministerial meeting, co-led by the National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP) and Brac’s Health Program, focused on mainstreaming climate change and health into national policy.

“Climate affects health through multiple pathways, and focusing on a single aspect is insufficient,” said Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, chairperson of Brac, who chaired the event. He highlighted unintended consequences, such as water reservoirs introduced in salinity-prone areas to support women’s health inadvertently becoming mosquito breeding grounds, stressing the need for a holistic approach.

Dr Md Akramul Islam, senior director at Brac, noted that climate change is contributing to a range of health issues—from waterborne diseases in saline areas to heat-related illnesses and skin conditions—and emphasized the importance of coordinated action by stakeholders, especially local authorities.

KAM Morshed, senior director at Brac, highlighted that projects like the Climate Change and Health Project aim to improve cohesion and coordination, which are crucial for cost-effective health interventions. Md Momenul Islam, director at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, stressed that early warning systems for climate shocks are only effective when paired with timely action and community support.

Kevin Luthi, senior program officer from The Global Fund, called for improved data governance and resource mobilization to strengthen the overall response.

Since January 2025, the Climate Change and Health Project has operated across 28 climate-vulnerable districts and six city corporations, conducting 602 dengue-prevention campaigns and training 2,287 health workers to enhance local capacity for disease prevention and climate-resilient health responses.

The consultation also featured a roundtable discussion emphasizing the urgent need to integrate climate change into national policies and strengthen coordinated frameworks for an effective climate-health response. Brac has been collaborating with the government on TB control since 2004 and malaria control since 2007 and now implements this climate-focused initiative under the supervision of NMEP and the Communicable Disease Control unit of DGHS.