Yunus: UN budget cuts, shrinking ODA to be 'counterproductive' for Bangladesh

The UNGA will hold a high-level meeting on the Myanmar minority crisis

Prof Yunus speaking at the First Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy: Implementing Commitments on Financing the Sustainable Development Goals on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 11:32 PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said the United Nations (UN) budget cuts or shrinking Official Development Assistance (ODA) would be "counterproductive" for countries like Bangladesh that hosts 1.3 million Rohingyas amid several other crises like battling climate shocks and economic turbulence.

"Global support must expand," he said while speaking at the "First Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy: Implementing Commitments on Financing the Sustainable Development Goals" on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The UN General Assembly will hold the high-level plenary meeting to address the crisis facing Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will attend the meeting on September 30 that aims to sustain international attention, review the situation on the ground and propose a concrete, time-bound plan for a sustainable resolution, including efforts to ensure the voluntary, safe and dignified return of displaced communities.

The chief adviser, who is attending the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), has recently placed seven-point proposals, seeking collective efforts for charting a practical roadmap for the speedy, safe, dignified, voluntary and sustainable return of the Rohingyas to their homes in Rakhine as soon as possible.

"We must not be held hostage to mere rhetoric. The time for action is now," he said while speaking at the "Stakeholders Dialogue" in Cox’s Bazar.

Prof Yunus said it is not only the responsibility of Bangladesh but also of the international community to share the burden of the Rohingya crisis, to reflect on the possible solutions and to play an active role in implementing them.

He said the Rohingya issue and its sustainable resolution must be kept alive on the global agenda as they need support until they return home.

