12-day holiday announced in educational institutions for Durga Puja, other festivals

During this period, no examinations will be held

File image of primary school students. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 08:20 PM

The Ministry of Education has announced a 12-day holiday in educational institutions on the occasion of Durga Puja, Bijoya Dashami, Fateha-e-Yazdaham, Prabarana Purnima and Laxmi Puja, to be celebrated in a festive atmosphere.

During this period, no examinations will be held.

The order was issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Education.

According to the notification, the annual holiday list for 2025 was prepared by the Secondary and Higher Education Division.

The office order further said that, in order to celebrate the upcoming Durga Puja, Bijoya Dashami, Fateha-e-Yazdaham, Prabarana Purnima and Laxmi Puja in a festive and solemn manner, no examinations shall be scheduled in any educational institution during the 12-day holiday from September 28 to October 9.

