Why the sudden change in civil servants’ behavior?

“Dr Yunus is leaving his post.”

“He will bring about changes across the entire advisory council. He is now frustrated with the advisory council for various reasons.”

“If six conditions are met, he will leave with the entire cabinet in December.”

“A new caretaker government will take over once Dr Yunus steps down.”

“There will be no national election in February. Even if there is, it will be through a referendum.”

“Recent Ducsu and Jucsu elections have brought about significant changes among the general public.”

“Tarique Rahman will visit the country in October. His arrival will bring about a radical change to the country’s existing landscape.”

Discussions like these are widespread—from local tea shops, markets, and office chats to various online platforms. But how true are they? In response to this question, the answer given was: “All are rumours.”

These rumours are not confined to the general public; they have also circulated among top administrative officials in the Bangladesh Secretariat. Despite having no basis or sources, extensive discussion and debate on such matters continue. This has reportedly led to noticeable changes in civil servants’ behavior.

According to Secretariat sources, where Dr Yunus was previously praised everywhere, a large segment of officers and employees have now begun publicly criticizing various government activities. Even Dr Yunus’s integrity is now being openly discussed and criticized. Advisory council members are facing strong scrutiny.

Now the efficiency, experience, and even integrity of the advisers are under public discussion within the Secretariat. In addition, officers who joined various ministries through contractual appointments after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government are also being openly criticized—something rare even two months ago.

The recent removal of the Cabinet Secretary has added a new dimension to these discussions. It is said that in the same manner, other secretaries may also be removed one of these days. A few months ago, these officials used to be praised throughout the Secretariat.

Sources say there is widespread criticism regarding geographically-based promotions,

rejoining jobs on contractual appointments, and other perks. Many are reportedly undeserving of these benefits. Some are accused of being dishonest and misleading the government in various ways. The Secretariat is now abuzz with such critiques.

It is also rumoured that civil servants working for a particular political party have adopted a different tone. Those who previously considered Tarique Rahman the future legitimate ruler of the country are now talking about ‘rule by honest leaders’ and are attempting to implement a new agenda. Moreover, many officers now talk about a government formed through consensus of all opinions, not just a single party.

The sudden behavioral shift among civil servants has surprised many. Reports also suggest that long-dormant Jamaat-affiliated employee groups within the Secretariat have become active again, raising various demands and initiating protests.

Initially, there were no major problems, but over time, a state of inertia has prevailed throughout the administration during the interim government’s tenure. Coordination gaps exist at multiple levels. Officers and employees have raised their voices over new pay scales, promotions, cadre disparities, and allowances. Amid all this, mandatory retirements and OSD placements continue.

Labelling others as “allies of fascists” to secure personal advantages has become common. A section of self-serving officers is reportedly directly involved in these actions. An unhealthy competitive struggle is ongoing to place oneself in advantageous positions by tagging others as fascists. A silent competition is also going on to present evidence of connections with currently influential political parties.

These dynamics have led to suppressed resentment and tension within the administration, leading to stagnation in government operations. It is rumoured that supporters of a major political party, long outside power, are largely responsible for this situation.

Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the interim government has become virtually hostage to the bureaucracy. In this context, the sudden behavioural shift among officers could hamper the government’s future plans, experts believe.

After the August 5 change of government, when Dr Yunus took office, the public expressed deep trust in him. Many said he would need to be strong to live up to this trust. Officers who were uncooperative with the interim government should face strict measures. His advisory council needed to be more active and dynamic, and some members had to be replaced with competent, skilled, and experienced advisers.

Now, however, they say public trust in Dr Yunus has declined. He is perceived to be pursuing his personal vision rather than the interests of the nation. They advise that he should step down quickly through the elections.

When asked about these developments, a senior official of the Cabinet Division, speaking anonymously, told Dhaka Tribune: “I have never seen a scuffle over DC appointments inside or outside the Secretariat in my career. Yet, under this government, we have witnessed it. The DC involved in the scuffle now manages a district. Public discussions on billions of taka in transfers and appointments were unheard of before, but we have seen them under this administration.”

A joint secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Dhaka Tribune: “We never imagined the government would be this bold. How many advisers in the advisory council can provide wise counsel to the chief adviser during critical times?”

An administrative officer of the Ministry of Public Administration said: “Those who exercised state power even before officially gaining it, created nationwide chaos, and gained notoriety as extortionist groups—how can they run the country properly, and how safe will people be? It has become clear they cannot. Honest governance is now indispensable for state management.”

A former adviser in a past caretaker government, Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, said: “It is not right for civil servants to support any political party. They are public servants. Their salaries come from taxpayers. The current government should remember that they have been given an opportunity to build the country. They must use this chance to become part of history.”