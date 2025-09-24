Wednesday, September 24, 2025

DMP asks public to report Awami League activists in Dhaka hotels, flats, hostels

Representational image of police. Photo: Collected

Representational image of police. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 07:36 PM

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has urged city residents to provide information if any leaders or members of the banned political party, Awami League, or its affiliated organizations are active in residential hotels, flats, or hostels in the capital.

The police also assured that the identities of those providing information will be kept confidential.

This was stated by DMP Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Ops) SN Md Nazrul Islam at a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

He said: “Police conduct raids in residential hotels, flats, and hostels. Intelligence monitoring is ongoing. Many flats are occupied by Awami League leaders and activists. If the public provides information, the police will arrest Awami League members. Arresting them will reduce the number of flash processions. The identities of those providing information will be kept secret.”

With elections approaching, the banned political party is attempting to disrupt law and order. Police operations against them will continue, he added.

