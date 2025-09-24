CA honoured at Theirworld’s Annual Global Education Dinner

Theirworld’s Annual High-Level Global Education Dinner—held at a hotel during the United Nations General Assembly in the US on Monday—brought together global leaders and changemakers to champion education for all.

A central highlight of the evening was the presentation of Theirworld’s Unlock Big Change award to Nobel Peace Laureate 2006 and Grameen Bank founder Prof Muhammad Yunus in recognition of his pioneering work in social and economic development and his unwavering commitment to education.

Theirworld is a global children’s charity dedicated to ending the global education crisis and unlocking the potential of the next generation.

Co-hosted by UN Special Envoy for Global Education and former UK prime minister Gordon Brown, and Sarah Brown, chair of Theirworld and executive chair of the Global Business Coalition for Education, the event celebrated the transformative power of education in shaping lives and communities.

Prof Yunus was honoured alongside Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees. But it was his lifelong mission to eradicate poverty through microfinance—and to make education central to that mission—that resonated most with attendees.

In presenting the award, Gordon Brown praised Prof Yunus as a “global trailblazer” whose work has empowered millions.

“No project in the private sector has done more to release people from poverty in the past 50 years,” he said.

Accepting the award, Prof Yunus reiterated that credit is a basic human right, equal in importance to food, healthcare, and education.

“If you open the door to the financial system, nobody will be a poor person any more,” he said. “I included education in the microcredit package, and we helped women make sure their children could go to school.”

Throughout his remarks, Prof Yunus emphasized the interconnection between financial empowerment and educational opportunity. He shared stories of individuals—particularly women—who, through microcredit, lifted their families out of poverty and ensured their children could attend school.

He also challenged traditional models of education, urging a shift in mindset to foster creativity and entrepreneurship from an early age.

“As a child, you should be learning how to become an entrepreneur,” he said.

Prof Yunus added that universities should be places where students are taught to use business as a force for good.

“University should be a place where solving human problems is not just encouraged, but expected,” he said.

“All human problems can be solved in a business way,” he affirmed.