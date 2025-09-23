DU student organization demands fee waiver and smoother certificate process

Dhaka University's Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall Chhatra Dal has submitted a memorandum to the hall administration calling for the elimination of processing fees for student marksheets, testimonials, certificates, and commendation letters, while demanding a simplified, transparent, and expedited certificate distribution system.

Their key proposals include: delivering certificates to students without any fees whatsoever, making the certificate collection process more accessible, modern, and transparent, and providing swift certificate distribution to students without any harassment or delays.

Shihab Hossain Shahed, member secretary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall Chhatra Dal, told Dhaka Tribune: "After graduation, students face overwhelming uncertainty and darkness. They're constantly running around, deeply worried about job exams and various other matters. During such times, imposing separate charges for each signature is extremely burdensome and mentally distressing. We want this fee structure abolished so that certificates can be handed over to students in a more accessible, modern, and timely manner."

The student organization is advocating for a complete overhaul of the current system to reduce bureaucratic obstacles and financial burden on graduates who are already facing post-graduation challenges and job market.