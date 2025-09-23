Rizvi: Smear campaigns being carried out to eliminate BNP

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday alleged that smear campaigns with new narratives are being carried out targeting the BNP to eliminate it.

“We are still the opposition. We are constantly being subjected to different kinds of propaganda and misinformation,” he said while speaking at a programme at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office.

Rizvi said after August 5, Sheikh Hasina fled, but new narratives are being created to malign BNP.

He recalled the events of the 1/11 period in 2007, saying BNP and Awami League and their leaders had been targeted under the ‘minus-two formula’.

“One party later returned to power and unleashed repression, attempting to wipe out the last trace of democracy. Students and people rose up against it, and BNP with its allies fought relentlessly, sacrificing many leaders and activists in that bloody struggle. We achieved victory in this struggle,” the BNP leader said.

He claimed the new narrative is aimed at covering up the failure to establish the “minus-two” theory after August 5. “There is now an attempt to erase BNP. But BNP cannot be minus-ed, as this party is deeply rooted in the soil and people of this country.”

Rizvi also warned that those engaging in anti-BNP propaganda and creating new narratives against the party will not be spared from Sheikh Hasina’s wrath if she ever returns. “Just look at the mayhem in New York yesterday (Monday) — that is proof.”

He alleged that some political actors are trying to make secret deals with fascist forces to cross the election hurdle.

“You will not be spared either if Sheikh Hasina returns. Everyone must remain alert so fascism does not return through the internal weaknesses of democratic forces. Those flirting with fascists to gain power through the back door will only bring misfortune upon themselves,” Rizvi said.

The BNP leader also called for vigilance during Durga Puja, urging party men to guard temples and remain alert so that no untoward incidents can take place.

The programme was organised under the initiative of “Amra BNP Paribar” at the directive of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to provide medical assistance to 22 families of those killed, injured or disappeared during democratic movements, as well as those suffering from cancer and other health complications.