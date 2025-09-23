Fakhrul shrugs off Kolkata media interview as fake

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday dismissed as ‘fake and fabricated’ an interview published in his name by Kolkata-based online outlet ‘Ei Samay’.

“That news is fake! They (Ei Samay) used artificial intelligence (AI) to create this false and misleading report,” he told UNB over the phone from the USA.

Fakhrul, who travelled to the USA on Monday along with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said the Ei Samay report was completely imaginary.

He said no political leader could make such ‘absurd’ comments as quoted in the report. “It is intentional. I never gave any interview to Ei Samay of Kolkata.”

The BNP leader also claimed that he has not even spoken to any Kolkata-based media.

On its website, eisamay.com carried a report headlined “Why is India putting BNP and Jamaat in the same bracket?” asks Mirza, claiming that its correspondent Anamitra Chatterjee had recently interviewed Fakhrul in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Fakhrul strongly condemned the attack on National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhter Hossain at New York’s JFK Airport.

“Through this incident, the Awami League has once again proven that it is a terrorist party. I strongly condemn it,” he told UNB.

He said the incident also showed the Awami League’s typical violent character. “It also proved that they feel no remorse for injustice or misrule.”