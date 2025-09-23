Innovation Challenge 2025: Youth tackles community concerns in Cox's Bazar

Youth from across Cox’s Bazar came together to showcase practical, community-driven solutions to some of the district’s most pressing challenges at the “Innovation Challenge 2025.”

Out of approximately 500 submissions, five standout projects were shortlisted for the final pitching and award ceremony.

The first prize was awarded to Swapno Chowa Delights for their project of making pickles with dried fish and creating opportunities to reduce seasonal unemployment, while Shomudro Ogrojatri and Doria took second and third place, respectively.

The five shortlisted projects –ShopnochowaDelights, Shomudro Ogrojatri, Doria, Elevating Cox's Bazar and Shohojatra– showcased youth-led solutions addressing seasonal unemployment, women’s economic hardship, economic struggles of fishing communities, improved tourism experiences and, sustainable farming respectively.

The event, held on Monday at a local hotel in Cox’s Bazar, was organized under the theme "My Cox’s Bazar, My Initiative" as part of the Improving Skills and Economic Opportunities for Women and Youth in Cox’s Bazar (ISEC) Project.

Speaking at the event, KAM Morshed, senior director, Brac commented that while talent is equal everywhere around the world, opportunities differ.

He described this initiative as a valuable chance for Bangladeshi youth, which, if fully embraced, could pave the way for their success.

Safi Rahman Khan, director, Brac, in his welcome address, said that while young people generate numerous entrepreneurial ideas, they often face barriers such as limited financial resources and lack of mentorship.

Overcoming these challenges provides an opportunity for all of us to contribute.

In his closing comments, Hossain Ishrath Adib, director of Brac, emphasized that regardless of the circumstances, attention should remain on exploring ways to connect and support these young innovators with potential technical and financial opportunities in the future.

Maha Abu Emier, international project manager, UNDP Bangladesh, highlighted the importance of collective action, emphasising that local challenges are best addressed through local solutions.

Abu Murshed Chowdhury, president, Cox’s Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressed that preparing the youth of Cox’s Bazar for the future is a collective responsibility and affirmed the Chamber’s commitment to building market linkages while fostering innovation.

Ruchika Bahl, head of Cox’s Bazar Project Office, ILO Bangladesh, highlighted that entrepreneurship should be seen not merely as a personal pursuit but as a means to create meaningful change in society, underpinned by innovation and creativity from the outset.

Khandaker Fokhrul Alam, project lead of ISEC at Brac, presented the journey of the Innovation Challenge.

Rezaul Karim, associate director and office-in-charge (OIC), Humanitarian Crisis Management Program (HCMP) at Brac, was also present at the event.

Prior to the prize-giving ceremony, a panel discussion featured insights from development practitioners, academics and business leaders, moderated by KAM Morshed, senior director at Brac.

The winners of the challenge were nominated by a jury panel including Nixon Chandra Pal, additional deputy director, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE); Muhammad Salahuddin Khan, deputy head of Field Office, UNDP; Sara Afreen, head, Brand & Program Communication, Communications; Abu Murshed Chowdhury and Sheuly Sharma, chairman, Jago Nari Limited.

The ISEC project, a joint initiative of the Department of Youth Development (DYD), Brac, ILO, and UNDP with the support of Global Affairs Canada, empowers youth, women, and vulnerable groups through gender-sensitive, market-relevant skills and entrepreneurship training to improve livelihoods and foster sustainable economic opportunities.