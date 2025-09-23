Fakhrul condemns NY airport attack on Akhtar Hossain, blames AL

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the attack on National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhter Hossain at a New York airport has once again manifested that the Awami League has no remorse for its past wrongdoings.

In a post on his verified Facebook account, he wrote: “What happened at the New York airport once again proves that the Awami League does not feel the slightest remorse for its wrongdoings.”

Fakhrul also said the Awami League will face trial for all the misdeeds it has done so far through the legal process.

He urged all to remain patient for the sake of the party and the country.

Akhter Hossain came under attack by Awami League supporters upon his arrival at John F Kennedy International Airport on Monday, as he was also pelted with eggs.