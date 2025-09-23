Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Section

Dhaka Tribune
Fakhrul condemns NY airport attack on Akhtar Hossain, blames AL

Fakhrul said the Awami League will face legal trial for its misdeeds

File image of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 07:41 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the attack on National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhter Hossain at a New York airport has once again manifested that the Awami League has no remorse for its past wrongdoings.

In a post on his verified Facebook account, he wrote: “What happened at the New York airport once again proves that the Awami League does not feel the slightest remorse for its wrongdoings.”

Fakhrul also said the Awami League will face trial for all the misdeeds it has done so far through the legal process.

He urged all to remain patient for the sake of the party and the country.

Akhter Hossain came under attack by Awami League supporters upon his arrival at John F Kennedy International Airport on Monday, as he was also pelted with eggs.

 

Awami LeagueMirza Fakhrul Islam AlagmirNational Citizen Party
