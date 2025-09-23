Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Shafiqul: Attack on NCP's Akhtar an undesirable incident

'Our consulate and the Foreign Ministry will look into this matter'

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam. Photo: UNB
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 01:48 PM

Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, Shafiqul Alam, described the incident of eggs being thrown at Akhtar Hossen, secretary of the National Citizen Party, during a public event in New York, as undesirable.

He made this statement while speaking with journalists at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan on Monday night local time.

Regarding the attack on the NCP leader, Shafiqul Alam said: "This is an undesirable incident. Our consulate and the Foreign Ministry will look into this matter."

He added: "Today, the chief adviser had a side event on social business at the United Nations, where he delivered a speech. After that, he participated in another event. The chief adviser received the SDG Award. In addition to him, two other people received the award."

The press secretary further said: "During the meeting with the United States Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gore, many issues were discussed. Regarding the upcoming elections in Bangladesh, the chief adviser stated that the country is roughly prepared for the elections. He said it will be a free, fair, and impartial election."

He added: "From the United States side, it was stated that they will provide all kinds of support to Bangladesh. Additionally, there was discussion on reviving Saarc. Talks were held on how to strengthen relations with Nepal and Bhutan. We also discussed our desire for Asean membership."

Shafiqul Alam said: "Commercial relations with the United States were also discussed. Sergio Gore is very close to US President Trump. He will directly discuss these matters with Trump."

Shafiqul AlamNational Citizen Party
