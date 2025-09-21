BSC acquires two bulk carriers through self-financing

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) on Sunday signed a ship supply agreement with Hellenic Dry Bulk Ventures LLC in the capital’s Ramna area to procure two bulk carrier vessels with its own financing.

The two vessels, Banglar Progoti and Banglar Nobojatra, are equipped with contra-rotating propellers (CRP) to reduce fuel costs and improve operational efficiency. They also feature an aerodynamic bridge design, modern hull form, selective catalytic reduction, and an exhaust gas boiler. Both comply with the green shipping concept and are powered by IMO Tier III-certified engines.

BSC Managing Director, Commodore Mahmudul Malek, said: “Through this purchase, Bangladesh will enter the green shipping domain in the marine sector.”

He remarked, BSC earned a profit of over Tk300 crore in the fiscal year 2024–2025, which is Tk50 crore more than the last fiscal year of 2024-2024.

Michael Mc Durmon, vice president of International Business Development at Hellenic Dry Bulk Venture, said: “From the beginning, BSC cooperated with transparency and efficiency.”

He remarked that this venture is seen as a model for future investments.

Mohammed Yousuf, senior secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, said: “BSC’s vessels have been sailing to various ports around the world in recent years, brightening the country’s image.”

He added: “With your support, BSC has been working successfully and will continue to do so in the future.”

Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain said: “Shipping is a major business in the international arena.”

He noted that BSC has worked very efficiently in purchasing these ships and expressed his wish to ride on one of them.

He further said that efforts are underway to expand and modernize Mongla port, while Payra port is also advancing alongside incoming foreign investment.

The first vessel will be handed over to BSC in October 2025, and the second in December 2025.

With the addition of these two vessels, BSC’s own transport capacity will increase by approximately 120,000 DWT.