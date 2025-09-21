Sunday, September 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Ducsu condemns BNP leader's derogatory remarks on DU students

A Ducsu release says a senior BNP leader called DU students 'sold-out,' 'servants,' and other slurs after the election

File image of Ducsu. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 10:38 PM

The Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) strongly condemned the "derogatory comments" made about Dhaka University students by BNP Chairperson's Advier Advocate Fazlur Rahman.

According to a press release published by Ducsu, following the Ducsu elections, this senior BNP leader has characterized Dhaka University students with hateful epithets such as "sold-out minds," "trend followers," "servants," "backward," and other "despicable" terms.

The press release, signed by Ducsu General Secretary SM Farhad, was published at 8:15pm on Sunday.

"At the same time, Fazlur Rahman commented that Dhaka University has been transformed into Hathazari Madrasa. Through this comment, he has expressed his extreme hatred toward Dhaka University students and his racist mindset of social division. The manifestation of such hateful attitudes in post-2024 Bangladesh is contrary to July's aspirations," the statement read.

"Dhaka University is a secular institution, a center for free thought, and the birthplace of the country's democratic movements and struggles. By ensuring equal dignity and rights for all students regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, and ideology, Dhaka University has already completed a century as a multicultural institution," argued the press release.

The Dhaka University Central Students' Union declared that such "derogatory statements" are completely "unacceptable". And advocate Fazlur Rahman must offer an "unconditional" apology to the Dhaka University student community for his "irresponsible and condemnable" remarks.

"We call upon him to refrain from such divisive and hateful statements in the future," read the press release.

Topics:

DucsuBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Dhaka University (DU)
