Sunday, September 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
9 more witnesses testify in court in plot scam cases against Hasina, Rehana

Judge Md Rabiul Alam recorded depositions and set October 6 for further prosecution witness hearings

File image of Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 07:20 PM

Nine more prosecution witnesses on Sunday gave depositions in three graft cases for allocating three plots in Purbachal area to ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, Sheikh Rehana's daughters Tulip Rizwana Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq and son Redwan Mujib Siddiq and several others.

Judge of the Special Judge Court-4 of Dhaka Md Rabiul Alam, recorded the depositions and fixed October 6 for recording the depositions of other prosecution witnesses of the cases.

Of the prosecution witnesses, four gave depositions in connection with a case filed against 17 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

They are - Executive General Manager of the Eastern Housing Ltd, Mohammad Farhaduzzaman, its Operative Director Sheikh Shamsher Ali, Assistant Executive Himel Chandra Das and Housing Ministry Administrative Officer Akter Jahan. 

They also gave depositions in another plot scam case filed against 18 people.

Besides, Housing Ministry Administrative Officer Akter Jahan also gave her statements before the court in connection with another case filed against 18 people.

Public Prosecutor of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Mir Ahmmed Ali Salam disclosed the information to BSS.

ACC Deputy Director Salah Uddin, on January 13 last filed a case against 15 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, for allocating a 10-katha plot at Purbachal New Town Project.

On the same day, ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya filed another case against 16 people, including Sheikh Hasina, Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq, for allocation of another plot in the same project.

Assistant Director of the ACC SM Rashedul Hassan filed another case on the same day against 16 people, including Sheikh Hasina, her nephew Redwan Mujib Siddiq and niece Tulip Rizwana Siddiq for taking allocation of another 10-katha plot in the same project.    

On July 31, charges were framed in these cases, and arrest warrants were issued as the accused remained absconding.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaPurbachalAnti Corruption Commisson
