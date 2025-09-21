PEPS survey: Extortion seen rising, urban and educated most alarmed

More than half of Bangladeshis believe extortion has increased in recent months, with urban and educated respondents expressing the greatest concern, according to the latest People’s Election Pulse Survey (PEPS).

The findings raise fears that law-and-order issues could dominate the political narrative ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The survey shows that 56% of respondents reported a rise in extortion over the past six months, with city dwellers and the educated far more likely to perceive the problem than rural residents.

Analysts warn that unless addressed, the perception of worsening extortion could erode public confidence in both law enforcement and the electoral process.

Social media has emerged as the primary channel shaping public awareness of extortion, particularly among younger voters.

Gen Z respondents overwhelmingly cited platforms like Facebook as their main source of information, underscoring how digital spaces are influencing perceptions of safety and governance.

The findings also suggest that extortion could become a significant election issue, especially in urban areas where it directly affects livelihoods and public safety.

Students, already among the most skeptical groups in the survey, also expressed greater doubts about voter safety, with many unconvinced they could cast ballots without fear.

The People’s Election Pulse Survey is a nationwide opinion study designed to capture public sentiment on governance, law and order, and electoral expectations in Bangladesh.

Conducted in multiple rounds, it provides a snapshot of how citizens across regions, age groups, and professions view the interim government and the upcoming national elections.

The second round, carried out in September 21, covered all eight administrative divisions.

Respondents were selected through a stratified random sampling method to ensure representation across gender, age, education, and urban-rural divides.

Data was collected through face-to-face interviews using structured questionnaires, with strict quality control measures to minimize bias.

Independent and non-partisan, the survey aims to provide evidence-based insights into voter attitudes, institutional trust, and emerging issues such as extortion, election safety, and generational divides.