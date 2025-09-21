Ex-attorney general Salauddin Ahmed passes away

Former attorney general and senior advocate Md Salauddin Ahmed died of old-age complications at a hospital in the city on Sunday.

He was 77.

Family members said Salauddin passed away in the early hours of Sunday while receiving treatment in the ICU of Square Hospital in the capital.

The namaz-e-janaza of Salauddin will be held after Zohr prayers on the Supreme Court premises.

He was the attorney general of Bangladesh from July 13, 2008 to January 12, 2009.

Advocate Salauddin completed his BSc in Economics from the London School of Economics in 1969. He then obtained his MA from the University of London in 1970 and LLM from Columbia Law School in 1984.