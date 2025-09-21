Sunday, September 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ex-attorney general Salauddin Ahmed passes away

He was 77

Former attorney general and senior advocate Md Salauddin Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 12:32 PM

Former attorney general and senior advocate Md Salauddin Ahmed died of old-age complications at a hospital in the city on Sunday.

He was 77.

Family members said Salauddin passed away in the early hours of Sunday while receiving treatment in the ICU of Square Hospital in the capital.

The namaz-e-janaza of Salauddin will be held after Zohr prayers on the Supreme Court premises.

He was the attorney general of Bangladesh from July 13, 2008 to January 12, 2009. 

Advocate Salauddin completed his BSc in Economics from the London School of Economics in 1969. He then obtained his MA from the University of London in 1970 and LLM from Columbia Law School in 1984.

Topics:

Supreme CourtAttorney General
Read More

Arshadur Rouf appointed acting attorney general during Asaduzzaman’s foreign visit

HC Justice Akhtaruzzaman steps down; president accepts resignation

DMP bans rallies around CJ residence, justice complex, SC, ICT

Attorney general seeks revival of caretaker govt system

SC to hear review petitions on caretaker government reinstatement on Wednesday

SC to hear review plea over CG system on August 26

Latest News

3 districts to get new DCs ahead of election

US report suggests 8 key reforms for Bangladesh’s financial transparency

Bangladesh ranks 106th in Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025

Experts: Bangladesh’s leather sector stuck at $1bn-mark

Forced merger of five Shariah banks faces daunting challenges

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x