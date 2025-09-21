ACC recovers 23 sacks of hidden documents linked to former land minister

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has recovered 23 sacks of various records allegedly concealed by former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

At around 4am on Sunday, a team led by ACC Deputy Director Moshiur Rahman seized the documents from the Shikalbaha area under Karnaphuli police station in Chittagong, reports Bangla Tribune.

ACC Deputy Director and Public Relations Officer Md Aktarul Islam said that attempts had been made to conceal various records belonging to Aramit Group, owned by the former minister, as well as documents relating to his domestic and overseas properties.

The documents were reportedly taken to the residence of Elias Talukder, the driver of Chowdhury’s wife, Rukmila Jaman.

Acting on specific information, the ACC conducted the operation in the presence of local representatives and police.

Initial examination of the seized evidence revealed that, in addition to 582 previously identified assets in the UK, USA, Dubai and Singapore, documents of property acquisitions in India, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Cambodia were also found.

The records further include information on ownership of houses purchased at home and abroad, rental income, maintenance expenses, and other financial documents.

Deputy Director Moshiur Rahman confirmed that the recovered documents also contain evidence of money laundering and illegal transfer of foreign currency linked to Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

He added that reviewing such a large volume of documents would require time.

The ACC task force will examine the materials in phases and present specific findings and evidence before the Commission.