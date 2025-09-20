Saturday, September 20, 2025

Consensus Commission holds meeting with experts on ways to implement 'July Charter'

The commission received the views of the experts on possible strategies and mechanisms for the implementation of the charter

Members of the National Consensus Commission hold a meeting with legal and academic experts at the LD Hall of the parliament building to discuss strategies for implementing the July National Charter 2025 on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 10:17 PM

The National Consensus Commission, on Saturday, held another meeting with experts to discuss the methods and approaches for implementing the July National Charter 2025.

The discussion took place in the LD Hall of the parliament building on Saturday morning, according to a press release issued by the commission on Saturday. 

The experts who joined the meeting included Justice MA Matin of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury, Dhaka University Law Faculty Dean Professor Muhammad Ekramul Haque, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court Dr Sharif Bhuiyan, Barrister Tanim Hussain Shawon, and Barrister Imran Siddiq.

During the meeting, the experts were briefed on the summary of earlier discussions held with political parties on the commission's proposed recommendations regarding the implementation of the charter.

The opinions, advice, and concerns expressed by different political parties were highlighted in detail to provide the experts with a comprehensive understanding of the overall context.

Later, the commission received the views of the experts on possible strategies and mechanisms for the implementation of the charter.

Based on their analysis and recommendations, the commission evaluated the positions and perspectives of the political parties, which will be taken into consideration in framing future action plans.

On behalf of the commission, Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz, members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, and Dr Md Ayub Miah attended the meeting.

