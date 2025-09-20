WOW Market launches in Dhaka to empower Women entrepreneurs

The first-ever WOW Market (Women of Worth and Wonder) for women entrepreneurs was held in Dhaka on Saturday, drawing participants from the capital and across the country.

The event took place at the ballroom of Crowne Plaza Hotel in Gulshan from 10:30am to 9:30pm.

Organized by Crowne Plaza with support from ActionAid and Shakti Foundation, the day-long fair featured 23 stalls showcasing products from both established and independent women entrepreneurs, including Brac, Jatner Dokan, Shesher Shuru, Uttaron Boutique, and Trinamul.

Products on display included handmade clothing, jewelry, bags, wall décor, toys made from clay, cane and coconut husk crafts, ghee, pickles, traditional rickshaws and CNG models, post boxes, and various foods. Buyers from home and abroad attended the event.

Rahima Afroz, a visitor from Mirpur, said: “Initiatives like this are very important for women. Here, everything from children’s toys to clothing is available.”

Ruma Akter, entrepreneur of PATTEX Handcraft, said: “I brought products made from jute and coconut husk from Barisal. Participating in this fair for the first time has been a delight. Buyers’ appreciation has encouraged me, and given opportunities like this, we can contribute to the country’s economy.”

Dalim Akter, ActionAid representative, said: “Most of our products are made by Rohingya women. Buyers are showing strong interest in items crafted from different threads and fabrics, which is vital for women’s empowerment.”

Naznin Akter Mukta of Uttaron Boutique said: “Events like this create a positive attitude toward women. If women are given opportunities beyond their homes, they can contribute significantly to the economy.”

Shakti Foundation Executive Director Shaheen Anam said: “I am impressed by the creativity and quality of the work. Initiatives like WOW Market play a unique role in women’s empowerment. Women must be given opportunities and support to excel in all fields.”

MD Salah Uddin, sales director of Crowne Plaza, said: “Our goal is to promote women entrepreneurs and inspire their work. All stalls were free, and all sales belong to the participants. With support from ActionAid and Shakti Foundation, we hope the event helps women move forward. Similar events will continue in the future.”

The organizers said WOW Market not only provided a platform for women entrepreneurs to sell their products but also strengthened their confidence and self-reliance.