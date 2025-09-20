Saturday, September 20, 2025

Hasnat says NCP unfairly blamed for interim government’s failures

Hasnat also urged the media to be constructive

File image of Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer (north) of the National Citizen Party. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 04:28 PM

Hasnat Abdullah, the southern regional chief organizer of the National Citizen Party (NCP), on Saturday said one group is blaming his party for all the failures and limitations of the interim government, though it was formed based on the advice of all parties.

He made the remarks in the afternoon while speaking at the third dialogue of Tarunner Rastrochinta (Youth’s State Ideals), organized by Arpon Alok Sangha at the IEDB building in Kakrail, Dhaka.

“Our party’s stance against fascists is clear. However, we did not receive full support from our allied political parties on this issue. NCP had to fight almost alone,” Hasnat said.

He added: “When politics went into the hands of businessmen, the killing of opposition politicians began to be legitimized. However, NCP has been able to bring change to the political culture, and that is a major achievement for the country.”

He also urged the media to be constructive.

Hasnat AbdullahNational Citizen Party
