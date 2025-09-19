Rizwana: Climate change is an existential threat, not just an environmental one

Climate change is no longer just an environmental issue—it is a development challenge, an economic challenge, and, for us, an existential one, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said on Thursday, reported UNB.

She made the remarks during the first meeting of the Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership (BCDP) Board on Integrated Climate Finance held at the Chief Adviser’s Office.

The adviser underscored the critical importance of BCDP for Bangladesh’s national climate response.

She stressed that the initiative is not merely about tracking climate finance, but about aligning national policies, planning, financing, and implementation to ensure coordinated climate action.

“Bangladesh is among the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries. To respond effectively, we must ensure that projects are bankable, priorities are clear, and actions are both equitable and impactful. Climate change is no longer only an environmental concern—it is a development challenge, an economic challenge, and an existential challenge for us,” she said.

Reiterating Bangladesh’s consistent position in global climate negotiations, the adviser emphasised that climate finance must be equitably divided between mitigation and adaptation, ensuring that vulnerable communities receive the support necessary for survival and resilience.

She highlighted the need for active engagement of civil society organisations (CSOs) alongside government agencies and the private sector, citing their proven ability to reach communities and drive grassroots-level interventions. She further called for enhanced project development capacity within ministries to effectively access international funds.

The adviser identified waste management, afforestation, and renewable energy as pressing mitigation priorities, while urging paradigm shifts in adaptation measures such as rainwater harvesting, natural canal restoration, and improved disaster management in coastal districts.

Presided over by M Siraz Uddin Miah, principal secretary to the chief adviser, the meeting also discussed the progress of BCDP, revision of the Terms of Reference (ToR) of its Board and Working Groups, mobilization of domestic and international financing, establishment of the BCDP Secretariat, and other key institutional and operational issues.

Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), attended as a special guest.

Mohammad Navid Shafiullah, additional secretary (Climate Change) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, presented the key points of the BCDP through a PowerPoint presentation.