EU pre-election observer team arrives on Sept 22

The European Union (EU) pre-election observer team will arrive in Bangladesh on September 22.

Senior Secretary of the EC Secretariat Akhtar Ahmed said this on Thursday at a press briefing at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon.

He said the EU will meet with an Election Commissioner and official-level representatives of the EC Secretariat on September 22.

He said the issues of election preparation, the country’s political situation ahead of the poll and the steps taken for free and fair elections will come in the discussion.

The EU delegation will consist of three foreign observers and four local observers.

The EU team will also meet with various political parties, civil society members, media personnel and government officials.