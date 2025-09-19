Friday, September 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
EU pre-election observer team arrives on Sept 22

The EU delegation will consist of three foreign observers and four local observers

File image: This photograph shows the European flag flying in front of the European Parliament, in Strasbourg eastern France, on April 23, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 12:21 AM

The European Union (EU) pre-election observer team will arrive in Bangladesh on September 22. 

Senior Secretary of the EC Secretariat Akhtar Ahmed said this on Thursday at a press briefing at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon.

He said the EU will meet with an Election Commissioner and official-level representatives of the EC Secretariat on September 22.

He said the issues of election preparation, the country’s political situation ahead of the poll and the steps taken for free and fair elections will come in the discussion.

The EU delegation will consist of three foreign observers and four local observers. 

The EU team will also meet with various political parties, civil society members, media personnel and government officials.

Topics:

European UnionElection Commission (EC)
