‘Noise pollution creates public nuisance that can endanger lives’

Experts in Dhaka warned that noise pollution risks permanent hearing loss, stress, and harm to wildlife, while Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) chief executive Taslima Islam noted it creates a public nuisance that can endanger lives, calling for stronger enforcement and source-level control.

She was speaking at an event titled “Measures to Prevent Noise Pollution.”

To highlight real-life sufferings caused by noise pollution and the steps needed to address it, BELA organized the discussion at Parjatan Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday.

Taslima Islam noted that noise pollution control rules are now two decades old and called for updating them.

“But the main challenge is the lack of implementation. We must ensure implementation,” she added.

Dr Md Zoheb, ENT surgeon and registrar at Dhaka Medical College, said noise pollution is a multidimensional issue forcing people to live amid sounds of traffic, industrial and construction.

He commented that traffic noise can reach 110–120 decibels, which can cause permanent hearing loss, stress, sleep disorders, cardiovascular problems and developmental issues in children.

He called for stronger policies, screening for noise-induced hearing loss, the use of earplugs, limiting headphone use and creating quiet zones near hospitals and schools, while urging social awareness and personal responsibility.

Dr Md Yasir Arafat Khan, professor of chemical engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), stressed that louder sounds allow less exposure time and urged administrative and engineering measures with regular evaluation.

Bangladesh Truck and Covered Van Owners Association President Haji Mohammad Tofazzal Hossain Mojumdar claimed drivers are forced to honk while driving, though they know noise pollution is harmful.

He said that if the government stops importing hydraulic horns, this can be controlled.

Subir Kumar Saha, deputy director of Bangladesh Road Transport Association, said: “When the drivers come for licenses, we will train them on measures to prevent noise pollution.”

Dr Lutfun Nahar, assistant inspector general (Health) at the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, remarked that though health checkups of workers are the responsibility of workers, health is the last priority in reality.

Dr Sifat-e-Said, assistant professor at the Department of Psychiatry, Bangladesh Medical University (BMU), said noise pollution severely affects mental health—causing stress, irritability, insomnia, and impacting unborn children— and yet remains the most neglected form of pollution. She urged more research and public advocacy.

Zillur Rahman, traffic police commissioner of DMP, said noise control requires joint action and a sense of public responsibility, adding that laws exist but poor implementation and bad habits hinder change.

Students from different schools expressed their concerns, saying noise disrupts their focus during exams and studies. They demanded a ban on hydraulic horns by drivers and called on authorities to stop importing them through regulations.

Dr Kamruzzaman, director general of the Department of Environment, said: “The Department of Environment cannot fully carry out its responsibilities due to various obstacles. Only six magistrates have been working from 2005 to 2025. Lack of manpower is a huge issue. In the new rules, police have been given the power to directly impose fines over noise pollution.” He also said special training programs are being arranged for drivers in such areas as Diyabari and Mirpur.