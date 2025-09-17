EC: Sheikh Hasina, family barred from voting as NIDs blocked

Sheikh Hasina and several of her family members will be unable to vote in the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, as their NIDs are blocked, Election Commission (EC) Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed has said.

He made the statement on Wednesday at his office in the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Regarding voting for expatriates, Akhtar Ahmed said that the upcoming parliamentary election will allow both in-country and out-of-country voting. Bangladeshis living abroad will have to register online, and a system is currently being developed for this purpose, reports Bangla Tribune.

However, those whose NID is blocked will not be able to vote from abroad. When asked whether Sheikh Hasina will be able to vote, he said: “To my knowledge, she cannot vote because her NID is blocked.”

On whether other leaders can vote, the EC secretary clarified that those whose NIDs are not blocked will be able to cast their votes.

Akhtar Ahmed further explained that expatriates must register online using their NID number—not a passport—to vote. Those with a blocked NID will be unable to complete online registration, while only those able to register with their NID will have the opportunity to vote.

In April, under the instructions of ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of the EC’s NID division, Sheikh Hasina and ten members of her family had their NIDs blocked. The list includes Sheikh Rehana, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul, and others.