Fakhrul, Taher among 4 to accompany CA Yunus to UNGA

Four political leaders will join Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on his visit to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.

The politicians named in the delegation are: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir; Humayun Kabir, foreign affairs adviser to BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and BNP secretary for international affairs; Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, nayeb-e-ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami; and Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The foreign adviser said that as the country moves towards a new phase, governance responsibilities will gradually be handed over to politicians, which is why they are being included in the delegation.