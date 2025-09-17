CPB to hold 13th Congress Friday

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) is set to hold its 13th Congress from Friday to September 22.

Ahead of the congress, a press conference was held at 12:30pm on Wednesday at the Maitree Auditorium of Mukti Bhaban in Purana Paltan, Dhaka.

The party has called for the formation of a leftist democratic government committed to fighting exploitation and inequality as the main goal of the congress.

The press conference was chaired by Comrade Abu Said, chairman of the Congress Preparatory Committee.

Comrade Mihir Ghosh, convener of the Preparatory Committee, presented a written statement.

CPB Central Committee President Comrade Mohammad Shah Alam delivered a speech, and General Secretary Comrade Ruhin Hossain Prince addressed various questions during the Q&A session.

The conference was moderated by Comrade Laki Akter, convener of the Media Sub-Committee of the Preparatory Committee.

CPB Central Committee presidium members, secretaries, central committee members, and leaders from various sub-committees of the Preparatory Committee attended the press conference.

The speakers noted that CPB’s branch, thana, upazila, and district-level conferences have already been completed. A total of 525 delegates have been elected through the district conferences, and 26 observers will also participate in the congress. Over 150 veteran members will be honored during the event.

The speakers emphasized that the congress is being held with a commitment to establishing a leftist democratic government aimed at social change and combating exploitation and inequality. The inaugural session of the congress will take place at 3pm on Friday at the Engineers’ Institution.

Following the opening, the council sessions will commence at the BMA Auditorium.

Due to various practical reasons, foreign organizations will not be able to participate in this congress. However, congratulatory messages from various countries around the world have already begun to arrive.

At the 13th Congress, based on a 17-point program, CPB will outline future struggles, determine strategies and tactics in the current political scenario, and adopt plans for upcoming campaigns and movements.

The congress is regarded as highly significant in strengthening the party’s organizational capacity.