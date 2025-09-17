NBR seizes two more bank lockers of Hasina

The Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Wednesday seized two more bank lockers belonging to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Agrani Bank’s main branch in Dilkusha, Dhaka.

The lockers are numbered 751 and 753, with key numbers 200 and 196, CIC sources told Dhaka Tribune.

Director General of NBR’s CIC, Ahsan Habib said: “We will proceed in line with the law to open the lockers.”

Earlier, on September 10, the CIC had seized a hidden bank locker belonging to Hasina at Pubali Bank’s Sena Kalyan Bhaban branch.

Officials said the recent action follows a tip-off. According to NBR sources, the seized lockers were registered in Sheikh Hasina’s name at the branch’s former local office section. The move was taken on suspicion of tax evasion and financial irregularities.

An NBR CIC senior official said: “The lockers and bank accounts of the former prime minister have been seized in the interest of a broader investigation.”

Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on August 5 last year following a student-led uprising that toppled the Awami League government. The interim administration subsequently launched investigations into her and her family members over alleged tax evasion and corruption.

To date, three lockers and two bank accounts linked to Hasina at Agrani and Pubali bank have been seized as part of the probe.