10 injured in Chittagong gas cylinder shop blast

At least 10 people sustained burn injuries after a fire triggered by an explosion broke out at a gas cylinder shop in Chandanaish upazila of Chittagong early Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 6:30am at a shop in Bailtoli Yunus Market owned by Mahbubur Rahman, who also sustained burn injuries.

The victims include shop owner Mahbubur Rahman and workers Md Saurav Rahman, Mohammad Kofil, Mohammad Riaz, Mohammad Yunus, Mohammad Akib, Md Harun, Mohammad Idris, Mohammad Liton, and Mohammad Saleh.

Witnesses said the fire broke out when a worker lit a cigarette while unloading gas cylinders, sparking a blaze that led to a cylinder explosion.

A fire service unit from Chandanaish station rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames. “We rescued two people and sent them to the hospital, while locals had already taken several others. The extent of damage will be known after investigation,” said Saber Hossain, an officer at Chandanaish Fire Station.

The injured were admitted to the Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit of Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Physicians said several of them are in critical condition, and five to six may be transferred to Dhaka for better treatment.

Sub-inspector Ashikul Islam of the police outpost at the CMCH said that several people who were burned have been admitted to the hospital's burn unit.

Locals said employees inside the shop and nearby workers were caught in the fire immediately after the explosion.