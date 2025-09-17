Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

10 injured in Chittagong gas cylinder shop blast

Witnesses said a worker’s cigarette sparked a fire during gas unloading, causing a cylinder to explode

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 12:41 PM

At least 10 people sustained burn injuries after a fire triggered by an explosion broke out at a gas cylinder shop in Chandanaish upazila of Chittagong early Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 6:30am at a shop in Bailtoli Yunus Market owned by Mahbubur Rahman, who also sustained burn injuries.

The victims include shop owner Mahbubur Rahman and workers Md Saurav Rahman, Mohammad Kofil, Mohammad Riaz, Mohammad Yunus, Mohammad Akib, Md Harun, Mohammad Idris, Mohammad Liton, and Mohammad Saleh.

Witnesses said the fire broke out when a worker lit a cigarette while unloading gas cylinders, sparking a blaze that led to a cylinder explosion.

A fire service unit from Chandanaish station rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames. “We rescued two people and sent them to the hospital, while locals had already taken several others. The extent of damage will be known after investigation,” said Saber Hossain, an officer at Chandanaish Fire Station.

The injured were admitted to the Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit of Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Physicians said several of them are in critical condition, and five to six may be transferred to Dhaka for better treatment.

Sub-inspector Ashikul Islam of the police outpost at the CMCH said that several people who were burned have been admitted to the hospital's burn unit.

Locals said employees inside the shop and nearby workers were caught in the fire immediately after the explosion.

Topics:

ChittagongGas Cylinder Explosion
Read More

2 killed, 10 injured in Jashn-e-Julus in Chittagong

Tourist express engine detaches, leaves 19 coaches behind in Chittagong

Youth stabbed to death in Chittagong

CU exams suspended following clash

Chittagong’s mega road project delayed as land acquisition hits deadlock

Cuet students hold torch procession

Latest News

Bangladesh begins ilish exports to India ahead of Durga Puja

NCC holds talks with political parties on July Charter implementation

Technical students block Satrasta intersection

HBO Max to launch in Bangladesh, other Asia Pacific markets from October 15

Cinema legend Robert Redford dead at 89

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x