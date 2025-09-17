Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Wednesday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions," said a BMD bulletin on Wednesday morning.

"A few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong divisions may witness similar weather," it said with the anticipation of "moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions".



Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, the Met Office predicted.

It further said the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded was 33°C in Narayanganj, while the lowest temperature was 23.8°C in Tangail.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:01pm on Wednesday and will rise at 5:46am on Thursday.