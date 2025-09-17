Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 12:06 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Wednesday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions," said a BMD bulletin on Wednesday morning.

"A few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong divisions may witness similar weather," it said with the anticipation of "moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions".
 
Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, the Met Office predicted.

It further said the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded was 33°C in Narayanganj, while the lowest temperature was 23.8°C in Tangail.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:01pm on Wednesday and will rise at 5:46am on Thursday.

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
Read More

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Rains likely to drench 4 divisions

Latest News

'Fifa' successor 'FC 26' polishes the beautiful game

India's gaming fans eye illegal sites after gambling ban

Pakistan cancel press conference amid India handshake row

Arsenal, Real win UCL openers, Juve snatch dramatic draw

Tarique: World must act now to stop Israeli genocide against Palestinians

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x