National Consensus Commission tenure extended till October 15

The government has extended the tenure of the National Consensus Commission (NCC) by one month, now ending on October 15, 2025.

A notification in this regard, signed by Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid, was issued on Monday.

Earlier, the seven-member commission was formed on February 12, 2025, under SRO No-55-Law/2025, to review and adopt recommendations from six reform commissions. The commission officially started work on February 15, and its original tenure was set to expire on September 15.

Professor Ali Riaz serves as vice-chairman of the NCC. Other members include Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, head of the Public Administration Reform Commission; Safar Raj Hossain, head of the Police Reform Commission; Badiul Alam Majumdar, head of the Election Reform Commission; Justice Md Emdadul Haque, head of the Judiciary Reform Commission; and Iftekharuzzaman, head of the ACC Reform Commission.

The NCC has been engaging with political parties and other forces to reach a national consensus on the adoption of reforms in public administration, police operations, elections, the judiciary, and anti-corruption measures ahead of the upcoming elections.

The extension is effective immediately.