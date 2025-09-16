Farida: Govt to send 1,200 tons of ilish to India on Durga Puja

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter on Monday said approval has been given to send 1,200 tons of ilish to India this year as per courtesy and request on the occasion of Durga Puja, reported BSS.

"The amount is less than half compared to last year. Besides, considering the demand of expatriate Bengalis, approval has been given to send 11,000 tons of ilish to Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia," she told reporters after joining a meeting.

The meeting was held with officials of the District Fisheries and Livestock Department, representatives of private organizations and local NGOs and women farmers at the conference room of Kurigram Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Observing that due to the low production of ilish this year, due to Jatka catching, the ilish supply in the market has decreased, the fisheries adviser said, however, initiatives have been taken to sell ilish at affordable prices in some parts of the country this month.

She said to make cattle free from LSD, four districts, including Sirajganj, Pabna, and Manikganj, will be fully vaccinated.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Sifat Mehnaz, Civil Surgeon Dr Swapan Kumar Biswas, District Fisheries Officer Muktadir Khan, District Livestock Officer Dr Md Habibur Rahman, Additional Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension Abdullah Al Mamun and Additional Superintendent of Police Masud Rana were present at the meeting, among others.