Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Asif Nazrul: 70% of recommendations made by reform commissions can be implemented by December

The adviser pointed out that some proposals contained repetition or routine functions, such as preparing an anti-corruption strategy paper

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul addresses the National Consensus Commission meeting at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 12:59 AM

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Sunday said around 70% of the recommendations made by the six reform commissions can be implemented by December this year.

He said the interim government, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, is working as a team to implement reforms, with nearly half of the recommendations already put into effect.

Dr Nazrul made the remarks while addressing a meeting of the National Consensus Commission (NCC) at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

Representatives from different political parties attended the meeting to discuss different aspects of implementing the “July National Charter, 2025”.

Dr Asif Nazrul said: “We have selected the immediately implementable proposals from the six reform commissions, and almost half of them have already been implemented.”

“We cannot change the constitution by ordinance or executive order. But some issues presented as constitutional, like who will head the parliamentary standing committees, can be resolved simply by changing the Rules of Procedure,” he explained.

The adviser pointed out that some proposals contained repetition or routine functions, such as preparing an anti-corruption strategy paper. “Many reforms are routine functions, some can be done by executive order, some by ordinance, while a few touch constitutional issues and need wider consensus,” he said.

On the issue of the election, Dr Nazrul said the government is committed to holding elections in early February. “Once the schedule of the election is announced, no legal amendment can be made, as it may influence the process. That is why all necessary legal reforms must be completed by November 30,” he said.

Expressing hope about the way forward, he added: “I feel very optimistic hearing you all. Everyone wants a good solution, built on consensus. If our intention remains to preserve the unity of the mass uprising, to prevent the return of fascism, and to protect the country from danger, then finding solutions will not be difficult.”

Dr Nazrul also stressed the importance of maintaining unity. “The most important thing is intention. If we are united in our intention, the path ahead will be clear,” he said.

Topics:

Asif NazrulNational Consensus Commission
Read More

Salahuddin sees security risks if polls miss February deadline

Ali Riaz: National charter a document of political unity

Yunus to attend Consensus Commission discussion on Sunday

Asif Nazrul: New ordinance to end decades of human rights violations

Ali Riaz: Consensus Commission won’t impose decisions, only consult parties

Salehuddin: Operational autonomy of BPSC is very urgent

Latest News

Bodies of 3 family members, including woman and child, recovered in Ashulia

The burning need for fire safety

Taming our roads and highways

On top of the world in Kathmandu

Why South Asia is saying no to India’s dadagiri

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x