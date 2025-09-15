Asif Nazrul: 70% of recommendations made by reform commissions can be implemented by December

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Sunday said around 70% of the recommendations made by the six reform commissions can be implemented by December this year.

He said the interim government, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, is working as a team to implement reforms, with nearly half of the recommendations already put into effect.

Dr Nazrul made the remarks while addressing a meeting of the National Consensus Commission (NCC) at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

Representatives from different political parties attended the meeting to discuss different aspects of implementing the “July National Charter, 2025”.

Dr Asif Nazrul said: “We have selected the immediately implementable proposals from the six reform commissions, and almost half of them have already been implemented.”

“We cannot change the constitution by ordinance or executive order. But some issues presented as constitutional, like who will head the parliamentary standing committees, can be resolved simply by changing the Rules of Procedure,” he explained.

The adviser pointed out that some proposals contained repetition or routine functions, such as preparing an anti-corruption strategy paper. “Many reforms are routine functions, some can be done by executive order, some by ordinance, while a few touch constitutional issues and need wider consensus,” he said.

On the issue of the election, Dr Nazrul said the government is committed to holding elections in early February. “Once the schedule of the election is announced, no legal amendment can be made, as it may influence the process. That is why all necessary legal reforms must be completed by November 30,” he said.

Expressing hope about the way forward, he added: “I feel very optimistic hearing you all. Everyone wants a good solution, built on consensus. If our intention remains to preserve the unity of the mass uprising, to prevent the return of fascism, and to protect the country from danger, then finding solutions will not be difficult.”

Dr Nazrul also stressed the importance of maintaining unity. “The most important thing is intention. If we are united in our intention, the path ahead will be clear,” he said.