Dhaka Tribune
United Nations in Bangladesh announces a Youth Photo Contest

80 photographs — symbolizing UN80 — will be selected and featured at the UN Day celebration on October 23

Logo of United Nations. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 10:59 PM

To mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the UN in Bangladesh is inviting young people to participate in a Youth Photo Contest that celebrates their role in driving peace, development, and progress toward the Sustainable Development  Goals.

Under the theme “Youth as Catalysts of Change: Peace, Development and the SDGs”, the contest calls for original photographs that highlight youth-led or youth-focused actions in areas such as peacebuilding, climate action, sustainable development, inclusion, innovation, and gender equality. 

From championing climate action to promoting gender equality and innovation, young people's contributions are central to building a more peaceful and sustainable future. This contest offers them a platform to showcase their vision and amplify their voices as part of the global UN80 celebrations. 

Eighty photographs — symbolizing UN80 — will be selected and featured at the UN Day celebration on October 23. The winning photographers will be invited to share the stories behind their images. 

Following the launch, the exhibition will be displayed at one of the public locations in Dhaka (to be announced) for a week and appear in a digital gallery on the UN Bangladesh website,  allowing global audiences to engage with the creativity and perspectives of youth in  Bangladesh. 

The UN in Bangladesh calls on all media partners to help spread the word about this exciting opportunity. By publishing and sharing this announcement widely, you can help ensure that more young people are able to express their views, showcase their creativity, and contribute to celebrating the UN’s 80th anniversary. 

The United Nations (UN)
