Govt to extend the tenure of NCC once again to finalize the July Charter implementation method

The interim government will extend the tenure of the National Consensus Commission (NCC) once again, as the extended time for the commission is set to expire on Monday without reaching consensus after a series of meetings with political parties on implementing the July National Charter 2025.

Chief Adviser and Head of the NCC, Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, on Sunday attended an NCC meeting at the Foreign Service Academy and discussed various aspects of reforms and election preparation with political party leaders.

According to meeting insiders, although the NCC has held a series of meetings with 30 political parties over the past seven months, no decision has yet been made on the process of implementing the July Charter.

Different political parties have submitted their own recommendations, including an extra-constitutional or special constitutional order, a provisional constitutional order, a referendum, or a constituent assembly election to implement the July Charter.

However, according to sources, the commission and the political parties will sit for another round of meetings starting Wednesday to finalize a legal and sustainable process of implementation.

When asked, Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, head of the Election Reform Commission and a member of the NCC, told Dhaka Tribune on Sunday that the responsibility now lies with the political parties.

“The implementation process of the July Charter will be finalized only once the political parties reach a consensus,” he added.

Earlier, The government extended the tenure of the National Consensus Commission (NCC) by one month, until September 15 this year in August.

On February 12, the government formed the seven-member NCC under the leadership of Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, with Professor Ali Riaz, head of the Constitutional Reform Commission, as vice-chairman.

The commission was initially given six months to submit its report, with the term scheduled to end on August 15.

What political parties said in the meeting

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed urged Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to take full liberty in finding a workable process to implement constitutional reform proposals, warning that any delay in holding the national election beyond February could trigger national and regional security risks.

“Please find a fully implementable process. You have already consulted many experts. If you feel their suggestions are useful and choose to implement them, you are free to do so—we will raise no objection,” Salahuddin said at the NCC meeting.

He also suggested that the Chief Adviser seek the judiciary’s opinion if required.

“We do not think that 15 out of 19 constitutional reform proposals are legally feasible in the present context. But if you initiate a process, consult the judiciary, or take another course of action and invite us to discuss, we will cooperate,” he added.

On the reform process, Salahuddin revealed that the BNP had received 826 proposals and submitted written feedback after internal discussions.

The party disagreed with only 51 proposals and placed alternative views on 115 others.

Rejecting the idea of placing the Charter above the Constitution, Salahuddin said: “No document can exist beyond judicial review. However, legitimacy may be ensured by seeking advice from the Appellate Division on whether a Special or Extra-Constitutional Order can be issued.”

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad suggested two possible mechanisms for implementing the Charter: through a Provisional Constitutional Order or by holding a referendum.

“If political parties cannot reach an agreement, the people should decide through a referendum,” Azad said at the NCC meeting.

He also called for extending the term of the NCC and suggested finalizing the document under the leadership of Vice Chair Prof Ali Riaz.

National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhter Hossen called for extending the tenure of the NCC and holding a Constituent Assembly election to implement the commission’s decisions.

At the meeting, Akhter Hossen said:

“The Consensus Commission has been holding discussions for a long time, and we are now nearing the final stage. It is time to finalize the implementation process.

“I would humbly request the Commission Chair, since our discussions are nearly complete and the commission’s tenure is coming to an end, that if we are given some more time, political parties—through dialogue and with the commission’s cooperation—can move towards a positive decision.”

Akhter mentioned that discussions within the commission had covered two broad areas.

“On one part, we have reached consensus. The issues not related to the constitution can be implemented during the tenure of this government through ordinances or executive orders. But we have also discussed several issues related to the state structure that would require fundamental changes to the constitution. We remain concerned about whether such large-scale changes can be made sustainable solely through amendments.”

Citing previous cases in which constitutional amendments in Bangladesh were challenged in the High Court and subsequently struck down, he added:

“That is why we have called upon political parties to consider how the fundamental changes we have agreed on can be made both sustainable and effective.”

According to the NCP, only a Constituent Assembly election can make such reforms sustainable, by incorporating new provisions, sub-sections, and articles into a newly drafted constitution.

“For this, political parties must arrive at a consensus,” Akhter said.

What the govt is saying

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged all political parties to work together to complete the remaining steps of implementing the July Charter.

Highlighting the significance of this final stage, he said:

“A chapter ends here, but the final part is the most crucial. If we complete it properly and impartially, it will serve as a global example.”

However, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul outlined a timeframe to complete all remaining processes to reach the road to the July Charter.

He said: “As the election is in February, we need to finalize all necessary amendments and changes by November 30.”

Regarding the recommendations of the reform commissions, Asif Nazrul said that 50% of the proposals made by six reform commissions have already been addressed, and he expected at least 70% would be covered by December.

NCC Vice Chair Prof Dr Ali Riaz also urged political parties to safeguard their unity and cooperation in order to conclude the implementation of the National July Charter.

NCC seeking expert opinion

After the meeting with political party leaders on Sunday night, the NCC held another round of discussions with legal and academic experts to explore possible ways and methods of implementing the July National Charter 2025.

The meeting, held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, was attended by retired Appellate Division Justice M A Matin, Dhaka University Law Faculty Dean Mohammad Ikramul Haque, and Supreme Court senior advocates Dr Sharif Bhuiyan, Barrister Tanim Hossain Shawon, and Barrister Imran Siddique.

During the session, commission members briefed the experts on issues already discussed with political parties concerning the charter’s implementation.

Recommendations previously submitted by political parties and experts were also reviewed.

NCC Vice Chair Prof Ali Riaz, along with members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, and Dr Md Aiyub Mia, attended the meeting.