Sunday, September 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jamaat seeks ‘constitution order’, referendum on July Charter

'We’ve told the government that then a referendum can be held on it (the order), the legitimacy will be even stronger'

AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad. Photo: UNB
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 09:56 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Sunday proposed the promulgation of a ‘constitution order’ by implementing the constitution-related reform recommendations inscribed in the July National Charter, followed by a referendum to further strengthen its legitimacy, said its leader AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad.

“If a constitutional order (executive order) is issued, there will be no scope for legal challenge anywhere, and this will create a strong legal position. We’ve told the government that then a referendum can be held on it (the order), the legitimacy will be even stronger,” he said.

Azad, assistant secretary general of Jamaat, was briefing reporters after talks between the National Consensus Commission (NCC) and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital over the implementation of the July Charter.

The Jamaat leader said there will be no further scope to challenge the reforms if such a ‘constitution order’ is issued. “If there is a referendum, then the matter will rest with the people. If they accept it, we have no reason to object. The people have decided it,” he said.

Azad said people are dreaming of a future Bangladesh built on good governance, justice, democracy, accountability and welfare-oriented policies, replacing remnants of past authoritarian eras. So, there is no alternative to place the July Charter on a legal foundation to start this new journey.

“We’ve submitted our proposal in writing (to the NCC) and explained it verbally today. It has to be a strong legal base so that it is not overturned or repealed in future. The way to achieve this is through a constitution order,” he said.

The Jamaat leader said a fair and historic election will only be possible if it is held putting the July Charter on a legal framework. “We also told (the NCC) that elections must take place in February next, but the polls must be conducted on the basis of this Charter,” he said.

Azad said the July Charter reflects consensus on 84 issues, despite some notes of dissent. “There are no more barriers to implement the July Charter. “The only question now is how to implement it. That is what we have discussed today.”

He said Jamaat has been cooperating with the interim government since it assumed office in the interest of the country and its people.

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Read More

Rizvi warns of rising ‘dangerous forces’ endangering democracy

Jucsu polls: Shibir GS candidate blames Bagchas for sabotage attempt

Chhatra Dal panel boycotts Jucsu polls over irregularities

ATM Azaharul: July Charter must be given a legal basis

CA stresses timely polls in meeting with BNP, Jamaat, and NCP

Prof Yunus holds talks with Jamaat leaders

Latest News

Govt to extend the tenure of NCC once again to finalize the July Charter implementation method

Akhtar Hossain: The National Charter must be named the ‘July Charter’

ACC to sue 31 officials of recruiting agencies over embezzlement

Colourful football festival for children in city of bricks and stones

Maldivian defence force chief calls on naval chief

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x