Jamaat seeks ‘constitution order’, referendum on July Charter

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Sunday proposed the promulgation of a ‘constitution order’ by implementing the constitution-related reform recommendations inscribed in the July National Charter, followed by a referendum to further strengthen its legitimacy, said its leader AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad.

“If a constitutional order (executive order) is issued, there will be no scope for legal challenge anywhere, and this will create a strong legal position. We’ve told the government that then a referendum can be held on it (the order), the legitimacy will be even stronger,” he said.

Azad, assistant secretary general of Jamaat, was briefing reporters after talks between the National Consensus Commission (NCC) and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital over the implementation of the July Charter.

The Jamaat leader said there will be no further scope to challenge the reforms if such a ‘constitution order’ is issued. “If there is a referendum, then the matter will rest with the people. If they accept it, we have no reason to object. The people have decided it,” he said.

Azad said people are dreaming of a future Bangladesh built on good governance, justice, democracy, accountability and welfare-oriented policies, replacing remnants of past authoritarian eras. So, there is no alternative to place the July Charter on a legal foundation to start this new journey.

“We’ve submitted our proposal in writing (to the NCC) and explained it verbally today. It has to be a strong legal base so that it is not overturned or repealed in future. The way to achieve this is through a constitution order,” he said.

The Jamaat leader said a fair and historic election will only be possible if it is held putting the July Charter on a legal framework. “We also told (the NCC) that elections must take place in February next, but the polls must be conducted on the basis of this Charter,” he said.

Azad said the July Charter reflects consensus on 84 issues, despite some notes of dissent. “There are no more barriers to implement the July Charter. “The only question now is how to implement it. That is what we have discussed today.”

He said Jamaat has been cooperating with the interim government since it assumed office in the interest of the country and its people.