Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Day and night temperatures may fall by 1-2°C over the country

File image: Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 12:25 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places in the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Sunday.
 
"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions with heavy to heavy falls at places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions," according to a BMD bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperatures may fall by 1-2°C over the country, the Met Office predicted.

On Saturday, the highest temperature recorded was 35.5°C at Ishurdi in Rajshahi division, while the lowest temperature on Sunday was 24.2°C at Sylhet in Sylhet division.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:04pm on Sunday and rise at 5:45am on Monday.

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
