Farida Parveen to be laid to rest in Kushtia after last tribute at Shaheed Minar

The body of legendary folk singer Farida Parveen will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar in the city around 10:30am on Sunday for people from all walks of life, including artiste and co-artistes, to pay their last tributes before her burial in Kushtia.

Her body will be kept at the Shaheed Minar for about one hour to the people to have the last glimpse of her, Farida's husband, eminent flutist Ustad Gazi Abdul Hakim, told reporters in front of the hospital.

The body of Farida was supposed to be taken to Ochhin Pakhi-a music school- early in the morning, while her first namaz-e-janaza was scheduled to be held at Tejgaon Tazkunipara Mosque at 9am.

Later, around 10:30am, the body will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar, where it will be kept for an hour for admirers, cultural activists, and people from all walks of life to pay their respects.

Afterwards, at 11:30am, the body will be taken to the Dhaka University Central Mosque for another janaza. Following the formalities, it will be taken to Kushtia, where she will be buried beside her parents at the town's municipal graveyard.

Born on December 31, 1954, at Singra in Natore, Farida Parveen stepped into professional music in 1968 at the age of 14. Over a career spanning 55 years, she mesmerised audiences with her soulful renditions of Lalon's timeless songs, including "Khachan Bhitor Ochin Pakhi" and "Barir Kache Arshinagar."

Farida Parveen's contribution in popularizing the lyrics and melodies of Lalon's songs is widely acknowledged. Although Farida Parveen began her journey with Nazrul Sangeet and later with modern songs, she spent most of her life singing Lalon Sai's songs.

Lalon Sai's popular songs like 'Khachan Bhitar Achin Pakhi' or 'Barir Kache Arshinagar' have touched the hearts of people with her voice. The audience loved her most and gave her the title 'Lalon Kanya'.

Farida Parveen breathed her last at a city hospital on Saturday night at the age of 71.