Chhatra Dal panel boycotts Jucsu polls over irregularities

BNP’s student wing, Chhatra Dal panel, has announced to boycott the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections, alleging widespread vote rigging.

At a press conference held at the guest room of Maulana Bhashani Hall around 4pm on Thursday, Chhatra Dal-backed GS candidate Tanzila Hossain Boishakhi declared the boycott.

When asked whether Chhatra Dal candidates would formally withdraw from the election, the panel members avoided a direct response, saying they would address journalists’ questions later. Joint general secretary (male) candidate Md Sajjadul Islam was also present at the press conference.

Earlier in the day, Sajjadul Islam had called an emergency press briefing, accusing the administration and Jamaat-Shibir of irregularities.

He claimed that ballot papers for the election were supplied by a Jamaat-e-Islami-linked firm, allowing Shibir the opportunity to stockpile identical ballots and rig the polls in their favor.

“When we raised the issue with the Election Commission and demanded fresh ballots, they refused and decided to proceed with those supplied by the Jamaat-linked company,” he said, condemning the commission’s decision as biased.

Despite expressing anger and frustration, the panel insisted they still hoped the commission would uphold neutrality and prevent Shibir’s “blueprint for rigging” from being executed.

Chhatra Dal’s VP candidate also alleged that many Jamaat-Shibir activists had gathered near the campus, creating panic among students. “This is discouraging non-residential students from casting their votes. We do not understand why Jamaat activists are stationed outside the gates during a student election,” he added.