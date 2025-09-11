Thursday, September 11, 2025

Several allegations of misconduct surface during Jucsu election

Voting for Jucsu and hall unions began Thursday for the first time in 33 years

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 02:17 PM

Candidates supported by Chhatra Dal and Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad have accused Chhatra Shibir of violating election rules during the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election.

Several candidates claimed Shibir supporters distributed ballot papers to students in different halls in breach of the code of conduct. The complaints surfaced on Thursday during the ongoing polls.

A Chhatra Dal leader from Kabi Nazrul Hall alleged that Shibir President Muhibur Rahman entered Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall early in the morning under the pretext of visiting the guest room and stayed in a hall room for nearly an hour.

Meanwhile, Motiur Rahman, a candidate for literature and publication secretary, said that in Hall 21, Shibir members were caught handing out leaflets at the center’s entrance. During a verbal confrontation, one member reportedly snatched the leaflet and ran away, which was captured on video. He added that the group tried to create unrest and is spreading online propaganda to cover up their actions.

Tauhid Siam, a general secretary candidate backed by  Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, also alleged that Shibir supporters and their panel members violated election rules in several halls.

Additionally, candidates Rashedul Islam Likhan (information and library secretary, Shibir-backed, Rabindranath Hall) and Abu Ubaida Osama (education and research) were reportedly distributing campaign materials. Several posters and handbills were seized from other halls, and written complaints are expected to be submitted to the Election Commission.

Professor Mafruhi Sattar, a member of the Election Commission, said: “We will take action against anyone who violates the code of conduct, regardless of their party affiliation.”

Responding to the allegations, Arif Ullah, the VP candidate of the Shibir-backed panel, said that leaflets were distributed in Hall 21 only with the provost’s permission and that the activity was halted once complaints were received.

Voting for Jucsu and hall unions began Thursday for the first time in 33 years, running from 9am to 5pm.

Abdur Rashid Jitu, vice-presidential candidate from the independet panel, has accused panels supported by Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir of violating the election code of conduct in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) polls.

While visiting Maulana Bhashani Hall, Jitu said: “I saw members of Islami Chhatra Shibir distributing campaign leaflets for their candidates in several halls. This is a clear violation of the code of conduct.”

He further alleged that a central vice-president of Chhatra Dal was found staying in a room at Rabindranath Tagore Hall, from where the hall provost and journalists later forced him to leave.

Jitu also claimed irregularities in voter marking: “In some halls, voters’ fingers were marked with ink after casting ballots, while in others, they were not. This inconsistency raises concerns.”

Topics:

Jahangirnagar UniversityJucsu election
