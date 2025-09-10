Fakhrul off to Singapore with wife

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir left Dhaka for Singapore on Tuesday morning with his wife Rahat Ara Begum, who is set to undergo medical treatment there

They departed on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 8:10am, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said Rahat Ara Begum had a pre-scheduled appointment with her physician at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. However, Sayrul did not specify how long the couple would remain abroad for the treatment.

According to him, Fakhrul is expected to return once his wife’s medical arrangements are settled.

Rahat Ara Begum has been suffering from various health complications, including cancer, over the past few months, Sayrul added.