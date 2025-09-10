Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Fakhrul off to Singapore with wife

They are leaving for medical treatment 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 01:54 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir left Dhaka for Singapore on Tuesday morning with his wife Rahat Ara Begum, who is set to undergo medical treatment there

They departed on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 8:10am, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said Rahat Ara Begum had a pre-scheduled appointment with her physician at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. However, Sayrul did not specify how long the couple would remain abroad for the treatment.

According to him, Fakhrul is expected to return once his wife’s medical arrangements are settled.

Rahat Ara Begum has been suffering from various health complications, including cancer, over the past few months, Sayrul added.

 

Topics:

BNPMirza Fakhrul Islam Alagmir
Read More

BNP leader Salahuddin congratulates Ducsu election winners

Chhatra Dal to win Ducsu polls, says Gayeshwar

BNP leads in Dhaka-20 amid rising multi-party competition ahead of polls

BNP leader Farroque urges govt to clear doubts over election

‘Awami League buried democracy by forming a one-party state in 1975’

Rizvi: Awami League was born in laboratory of Indian intelligence agency

Latest News

EC to finalize registration of new parties on Thursday

BNP leader Salahuddin congratulates Ducsu election winners

Govt efforts underway for football team’s safe return from Nepal

Ferry services on Chandraghona-Raikhali route suspended

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x