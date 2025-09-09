Bangladesh Youth Cop concludes: 26-point charter calls for just transition

Over a hundred young climate activists gathered in Dhaka for the Bangladesh Youth COP 2025, where they unveiled a 26-point Youth Charter calling for a just transition, climate justice, gender equality, environmental protection and meaningful youth participation.
The three-day national conference was jointly organized by Brighters and ActionAid Bangladesh.
Held under the theme “Youth for Just Transition”, the event brought together youth representatives, climate experts, policymakers, and development partners.
ActionAid Bangladesh, country director, Farah Kabir questioned whether political parties have dedicated climate agendas.
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Administrator, Mohammad Azaz noted: “We are ensuring gender equality and youth participation in ward-based planning.”
National Citizens’ Party (NCP), joint secretary, SM Saif Mostafiz emphasized: “It is essential to include people under 30 in policy discussions."
Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM), Joint Secretary Mominul Islam demanded that at least 3% of the national budget be allocated to the climate sector.
BNP Chairperson’s Foreign Affairs Committee, member Israfli Khasru said: “No climate policy can succeed without awareness.”
Jamaat-e-Islami, assistant secretary general, Ehsanul Mahbub Jobayer stressed: “Commitments must be sincere and words must align with action.”
Youth representatives presented their 26-point charter to policymakers and diplomats at the closing. Earlier sessions covered climate migration, NDCs, coastal challenges and climate finance. A mock negotiation session with young lawyers was also held.
Ahead of the national conference, regional Youth COPs were organized in Barguna, Sunamganj, Lalmonirhat and Bandarban.