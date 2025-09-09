Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Bangladesh Youth Cop concludes: 26-point charter calls for just transition

This year's theme was 'Youth for Just Transition'

A discussion held under the title From Dialogue to Action: Concluding Youth COP 2025 from Saturday to Monday, September 6-8, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 10:19 AM

Over a hundred young climate activists gathered in Dhaka for the Bangladesh Youth COP 2025, where they unveiled a 26-point Youth Charter calling for a just transition, climate justice, gender equality, environmental protection and meaningful youth participation.

The three-day national conference was jointly organized by Brighters and ActionAid Bangladesh.

Held under the theme “Youth for Just Transition”, the event brought together youth representatives, climate experts, policymakers, and development partners.

On the final day, three high-level sessions were held with political leaders, researchers, diplomats and officials from national and international organizations.
 
The closing session began with a puppet show delivering the message of climate justice. Later, a panel discussion titled “From Dialogue to Action: Concluding Youth COP 2025” was chaired by ActionAid Bangladesh, Country Director, Farah Kabir.
 
Brighters, Chair, Fariha Aumi said: “When youth are included in policy discussions, they can make meaningful contributions. This Youth COP is our effort to break the culture of tokenism.”
 
Brac University, Professor Emeritus, Dr Ainun Nishat observed: "Discussions on loss and damage often feel deceptive. Our biggest challenges are weak coordination and a lack of accountability.”
 

ActionAid Bangladesh, country director, Farah Kabir questioned whether political parties have dedicated climate agendas.

She said: "Youth leadership has always been strong in Bangladesh’s history. Political parties should not use youth voices symbolically, but effectively.”

Singapore High Commission, chargé d’Affaires, Mitchel Lee commented: “While the challenges of Bangladesh and Singapore differ, the realities are shared. We want to exchange our experiences.”
 
Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, Team Leader, Edwin Koekkoek said: "The European Green Deal was possible because young people pushed governments to act. Ahead of COP30, all countries must submit ambitious NDCs to keep the 1.5°C goal alive.”
 

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Administrator, Mohammad Azaz noted: “We are ensuring gender equality and youth participation in ward-based planning.”

National Citizens’ Party (NCP), joint secretary, SM Saif Mostafiz emphasized: “It is essential to include people under 30 in policy discussions."

Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM), Joint Secretary Mominul Islam demanded that at least 3% of the national budget be allocated to the climate sector.

BNP Chairperson’s Foreign Affairs Committee, member Israfli Khasru said: “No climate policy can succeed without awareness.”

Jamaat-e-Islami, assistant secretary general, Ehsanul Mahbub Jobayer stressed: “Commitments must be sincere and words must align with action.”

Youth representatives presented their 26-point charter to policymakers and diplomats at the closing. Earlier sessions covered climate migration, NDCs, coastal challenges and climate finance. A mock negotiation session with young lawyers was also held.

Ahead of the national conference, regional Youth COPs were organized in Barguna, Sunamganj, Lalmonirhat and Bandarban.

Additionally, 35 focus group discussions and 24 key informant interviews were conducted to shape the Youth Charter.

Topics:

Climate activistCOP 25
