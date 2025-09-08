Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rains likely to drench 4 divisions

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country

Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Sep 2025, 11:16 AM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rains at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions in 24 hours commencing 9am on Monday.

“Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong & Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna & Barisal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin.

The axis of monsoon troughs runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay and monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay, it said.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Topics:

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
Read More

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

Light to moderate rain likely

BMD: Rains likely to increase in next 5 days

Launch operations suspended on 9 coastal routes due to adverse weather conditions

Met office predicts light to moderate rain across country

Flashflood, multiple low pressures likely in September

Latest News

Committee formed to expedite trials of crimes during July uprising

Brac, TikTok host ‘Project Reflections and Youth Entrepreneurship Fair’

AIUB students gain real-world insights through educational field trip

Army clarifies role ahead of election, dismisses social media propaganda

Motorcyclist dies as bus hits him at Khilgaon

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x