Rains likely to drench 4 divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rains at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions in 24 hours commencing 9am on Monday.

“Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong & Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna & Barisal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin.

The axis of monsoon troughs runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay and monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay, it said.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.