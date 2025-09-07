Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Consensus commission consults experts on finalizing National Charter 2025

Experts reviewed the final draft of the charter, offering views on its constitutional, legal, and political aspects, with emphasis on implementation strategies

Legal and constitutional experts attend a meeting with the National Consensus Commission to review the final draft of the National Charter 2025 at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 11:57 PM

The National Consensus Commission held an in-depth discussion with legal and constitutional experts on Sunday to deliberate on the finalization and implementation of the National Charter 2025.

The meeting, which lasted for over three hours, took place at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

Retired Justice MA Matin of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Professor Muhammad Ekramul Haque, dean of the Faculty of Law at Dhaka University, Dr Sharif Bhuiyan, senior advocate of the Supreme Court, and Barrister Imran Siddiq were among the experts.

During the meeting, the experts reviewed the finalized draft of the charter and provided their opinions on its constitutional, legal, and political aspects, with a particular focus on viable implementation strategies.

On behalf of the commission, Vice-Chairman Prof Ali Riaz, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain, and Dr Md Ayub Mia were present.

Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief adviser, who is actively involved in the national consensus-building process, was also present.

The commission has previously held several informal meetings with political parties as part of its efforts to finalize the charter.

Feedback collected from various political parties and alliances regarding implementation strategies was also reviewed during Sunday’s session.

Topics:

Ali RiazNational Consensus Commission
Read More

Consensus commission holds meeting to finalize July National Charter

Ali Riaz: Political commitment to media reform is the real reform

26 parties submit opinions after reviewing July Charter

July Charter: Consensus Commission sits with law adviser, AG

23 parties including BNP, NCP submit opinions on July Charter draft

Jamaat holds emergency executive council meeting

Latest News

Report: Bangladesh has the most default loans in Asia

Experts for stronger trade negotiations capacity ahead of LDC graduation

Low-lying areas in Khagrachari flooded due to onrush of water from upstream

KIA Bangladesh unveils all-new KIA Sportage

2 arrested for defrauding students with fake IELTS question papers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x