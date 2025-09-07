Consensus commission consults experts on finalizing National Charter 2025

The National Consensus Commission held an in-depth discussion with legal and constitutional experts on Sunday to deliberate on the finalization and implementation of the National Charter 2025.

The meeting, which lasted for over three hours, took place at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

Retired Justice MA Matin of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Professor Muhammad Ekramul Haque, dean of the Faculty of Law at Dhaka University, Dr Sharif Bhuiyan, senior advocate of the Supreme Court, and Barrister Imran Siddiq were among the experts.

During the meeting, the experts reviewed the finalized draft of the charter and provided their opinions on its constitutional, legal, and political aspects, with a particular focus on viable implementation strategies.

On behalf of the commission, Vice-Chairman Prof Ali Riaz, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain, and Dr Md Ayub Mia were present.

Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief adviser, who is actively involved in the national consensus-building process, was also present.

The commission has previously held several informal meetings with political parties as part of its efforts to finalize the charter.

Feedback collected from various political parties and alliances regarding implementation strategies was also reviewed during Sunday’s session.