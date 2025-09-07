Sunday, September 07, 2025

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chittagong divisions

File image: Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 01:01 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at different parts of the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am this morning.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," said a BMD bulletin.
    
Day and night temperature may fall slightly over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chittagong divisions, and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country, the met office predicted.

On Saturday, the highest temperature was recorded at 36.2°C in Comilla, while the lowest temperature on Sunday was 22.8°C in Bandarban.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:11pm on Sunday and will rise at 5:42am on Monday.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
