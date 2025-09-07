Eminent writer and researcher Badruddin Umar passes away

Eminent writer, researcher, and political thinker Badruddin Umar passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 94.

He breathed his last at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka, where doctors pronounced him dead at 10:05am.

Umar had long been suffering from age-related complications, and his condition deteriorated early Sunday, prompting his family to rush him to the hospital. Despite efforts, he was later declared dead.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Faizul Hakim, secretary of the Jatiya Mukti Council.

Badruddin Umar began his academic journey as a part-time lecturer at Dhaka University before going on to establish the Department of Sociology at Rajshahi University.

Beyond academia, he played a significant role in politics and activism, serving as president of the Bangladesh Krishok Federation and as central coordinator of the Gonotantrik Biplobi Jote.

A lifelong Marxist thinker, he was once a member of the central committee of the Purba Banglar Communist Party. In 2003, he founded the Jatiya Mukti Council and remained its president until his passing.