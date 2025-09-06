Light to moderate rain likely

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasted light to moderate rain or thunder showers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, for different parts of the country over the next 24 hours on Saturday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," said a BMD bulletin, commencing from 9am.



Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met Office predicted.

On Friday, the highest temperature was recorded at 37°C in Ramgati station, while the lowest temperature today was 24.2°C in Bandarban station.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:12pm on Saturday and will rise at 5:42am on Sunday.