TI chair: Bangladesh has historic chance to build accountable democracy

Transparency International (TI) Chair François Valérian on Thursday praised Bangladesh’s civil society for its role in last year’s uprising and said the country now has a “historic opportunity” to build a democracy rooted in accountability and integrity.

Valérian made the remarks at a dinner meeting at Transparency International Bangladesh’s (TIB) Dhaka office in Dhanmondi, attended by civil society representatives, donor agencies, diplomats, and other stakeholders. He delivered a talk titled “People Power and the Fall of Authoritarianism: Opportunities and Challenges for Democratic Transition and Accountable Governance.”

Referring to the July 2024 student-led uprising that toppled the authoritarian regime, Valérian said the movement proved that “authoritarianism is corrupt in itself” and that “there is no authoritarian solution to corruption.” He noted that the regime stole an estimated $16 billion annually for 15 years, fueling what he described as the global “economy of corruption.”

Valérian stressed the importance of judicial independence, transparency in public appointments and contracts, and asset declarations by public officials. He also called for strong protections for journalists, indigenous communities, and marginalized groups, warning that “true democracy cannot emerge in a context of violence or discrimination.”

Commending the work of Bangladesh’s reform commissions, he said sustained structural reforms and civil society oversight will be key to ensuring accountable governance. He also urged international cooperation to stop the global flow of illicit wealth.

“Bangladesh has the historic opportunity to create the democracy of the future—one where power truly belongs to the people,” Valérian said.

The keynote was followed by an open discussion on political reform, corruption, indigenous rights, and people’s power in democratic transition.