Bangladesh to send emergency relief to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

The aid will be transported via a special Bangladesh Air Force flight

Bangladesh sending relief materials to Afghanistan on Friday, September 5, 2025, via a special Air Force flight. Photo: ISPR
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 01:42 PM

The government of Bangladesh is sending urgent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan following a powerful earthquake that struck the eastern part of the country on September 1, killing more than 2,200 people and injuring over 3,000 others.

The disaster has also left over 8,000 homes completely destroyed, causing a severe humanitarian crisis in the affected regions.

In response to the tragedy, and under the special directive of the chief adviser, Bangladesh will dispatch relief materials to Afghanistan on Friday.

The aid will be transported via a special Bangladesh Air Force flight, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Thursday night.

The relief consignment includes dry food, baby food, blankets, winter clothes, tents, drinking water, and essential medicines.

The initiative has been coordinated through joint efforts by the Office of the Chief Adviser, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the Ministry of Health, the Armed Forces Division, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Essential Drugs Company Limited, and PRAN-RFL Group.

Earlier in 2022, Bangladesh sent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan following a similar earthquake, reflecting its continued commitment to regional solidarity and humanitarian support.

